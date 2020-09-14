SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

The tick-tock on TikTok
Sep 14, 2020

The tick-tock on TikTok

Plus stories about volunteer firefighters, frequent fliers and Black women entrepreneurs in Detroit. 

TikTok

Oracle may be left out of TikTok's razor-sharp algorithm

by Jennifer Pak
Sep 14, 2020
The wildly popular app relies on algorithm-based customizing that's helped glue users to their screens.
The TikTok office in Culver City, California, in August.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Verizon is buying prepaid carrier TracFone, lured by resale market

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 14, 2020
Verizon will pay up to $7 billion in cash and stock, angling for a piece of the pre-paid phone plan market, which keeps growing in the pandemic.
Verizon is angling for a piece of the pre-paid phone plan market, which continues to grow during the pandemic.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
COVID-19

Amazon continues hiring spree to meet demand from pandemic

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 14, 2020
The company has announced more than 100,000 new positions, including corporate tech jobs around the country.
A delivery worker for Amazon Prime wears a mask and gloves on her route in Los Angeles.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
For 2 California volunteer firefighters, the losses hit home

by Lesley McClurg
Sep 14, 2020
Fire decimates the neighborhood where they both grew up.
Brandon North and Becca Brown-Dehner grieve the loss of their two family homes at Spanish Flat Mobile Villa in Napa County, California.
Lesley McClurg/KQED
COVID-19

Delta's putting its frequent flyer program up as collateral for a loan

by Justin Ho
Sep 14, 2020
The airline's SkyMiles program is worth millions every year.
A Delta Air Lines employee waits for passengers at an empty check-in counter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Black women are thriving in Detroit's business ecosystem

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Sep 14, 2020
Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in the country, says Courtney McCluney of Cornell, despite having fewer resources.
People from Detroit "really have all the gusto to be great entrepreneurs," says Courtney McCluney of Cornell.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
United States of Work: Steve Fields

On this segment of our ongoing series “United States of Work,” truck driver Steve Fields shares how his summer has been.
Music from the episode

Ancestors Anchorsong
Restart Bilal
Lost Frank Ocean
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
Un Universo Para Los Dos Oktoberklubben
Mind Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
