Sep 14, 2020
The tick-tock on TikTok
Plus stories about volunteer firefighters, frequent fliers and Black women entrepreneurs in Detroit.
Oracle may be left out of TikTok's razor-sharp algorithm
The wildly popular app relies on algorithm-based customizing that's helped glue users to their screens.
Verizon is buying prepaid carrier TracFone, lured by resale market
Verizon will pay up to $7 billion in cash and stock, angling for a piece of the pre-paid phone plan market, which keeps growing in the pandemic.
Amazon continues hiring spree to meet demand from pandemic
The company has announced more than 100,000 new positions, including corporate tech jobs around the country.
For 2 California volunteer firefighters, the losses hit home
Fire decimates the neighborhood where they both grew up.
Delta's putting its frequent flyer program up as collateral for a loan
The airline's SkyMiles program is worth millions every year.
Black women are thriving in Detroit's business ecosystem
Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in the country, says Courtney McCluney of Cornell, despite having fewer resources.
United States of Work: Steve Fields
On this segment of our ongoing series “United States of Work,” truck driver Steve Fields shares how his summer has been.
Music from the episode
Ancestors Anchorsong
Restart Bilal
Lost Frank Ocean
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
Un Universo Para Los Dos Oktoberklubben
Mind Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer