The origin story of Russian oligarchs
The wealth and power of Russian oligarchs are closely linked to Vladimir Putin.
Segments From this episode
Though wages are rising, inflation is winning the race
Some economists figured wages would get ahead of the inflation rate this year. That was before Russia invaded Ukraine.
Among the aid Ukrainian refugees can expect: cold, hard cash
Red Cross founder Clara Barton gave cash to war refugees in the 1870s. Now, aid organizations say it empowers refugees more than in-kind aid.
How has the war in Ukraine affected global hunger?
Even if globally significant crops in the Ukraine and Russia are eventually harvested, the chief economist of the UN World Food Programme warns they may not make it out of either country.
Who are the Russian oligarchs being sanctioned, and how did they get so rich?
Their fates and fortunes are tied closely to Vladimir Putin's.
