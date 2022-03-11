Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Your donation to Marketplace goes twice as far today. Match my gift
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The origin story of Russian oligarchs
Mar 10, 2022

The origin story of Russian oligarchs

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The wealth and power of Russian oligarchs are closely linked to Vladimir Putin.

Segments From this episode

Though wages are rising, inflation is winning the race

by Marielle Segarra
Mar 10, 2022
Some economists figured wages would get ahead of the inflation rate this year. That was before Russia invaded Ukraine.
Inflation hit 7.9% for February. Wage increases can't keep up the pace.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Among the aid Ukrainian refugees can expect: cold, hard cash

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 10, 2022
Red Cross founder Clara Barton gave cash to war refugees in the 1870s. Now, aid organizations say it empowers refugees more than in-kind aid.
Residents of Kharkiv, Ukraine, take shelter in a metro station. As aid pours in, many experts believe money would provide the greatest benefit to victims of the war.
Emre Caylak/AFP Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

How has the war in Ukraine affected global hunger?

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Mar 10, 2022
Even if globally significant crops in the Ukraine and Russia are eventually harvested, the chief economist of the UN World Food Programme warns they may not make it out of either country.
Some 50% of the UN World Food Programme’s grain comes from areas of Ukraine and Russia.
Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Who are the Russian oligarchs being sanctioned, and how did they get so rich?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 10, 2022
Their fates and fortunes are tied closely to Vladimir Putin's.
After Vladimir Putin became president, he helped fund the wealth of Russian oligarchs with state money. In return, oligarchs provided him money and loyalty.
Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Citations Mildlife
Hypercolor goosetaf, anbuu, chromonicci
Feather Little Dragon
Orchids Monster Rally
Gun Metal Grey The Budos Band
Heartbreaker Crazy P

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:14 PM PST
16:02
4:10 PM PST
26:11
1:51 PM PST
1:50
7:30 AM PST
12:23
3:00 AM PST
6:53
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
The American dream, glazed and covered in sprinkles
"The Donut King'
The American dream, glazed and covered in sprinkles
Crypto has the attention of the president. What now?
Crypto has the attention of the president. What now?
Federal budget delays can create funding uncertainty for Native health program
Federal budget delays can create funding uncertainty for Native health program
How will USPS reform affect postal workers?
How will USPS reform affect postal workers?