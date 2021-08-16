Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The new reality of Afghanistan’s economy
Aug 16, 2021

Also on today's show: how house hunting can be like an endurance sport, a look at how farmers are dealing with California's drought and how China's tutoring industry is responding to Big Tech crackdowns.

Segments From this episode

From taxes to the drug trade, how the Taliban paid its way

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 16, 2021
The Taliban has taxed everything from government projects to international trade.
An Afghan opium poppy farmer at work in 2011. While the Taliban receives income from taxing opium, most of its recent income has come from taxes on legal goods.
Bay Ismoyo/AFP via Getty Images
Military contractors and the profits of war

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 16, 2021
DynCorp International, KBR and Fluor Corp. often operated under no-bid military contracts, which granted them monopolies on huge deals.
Soldiers and civilian contractors sort through supplies near Gardez, Afghanistan, in 2014.
Scott Olson via Getty Images
Is China’s multibillion-dollar tutoring industry coming to an end?

by Jennifer Pak
Aug 16, 2021
Top Chinese education stocks dipped by 70% within hours last month. But what does it feel like on the ground in China?
The hit Chinese TV series "A Love for Dilemma" focuses on the senseless education rat race in China, driven in part by tutoring schools.
"A Love for Dilemma"
Humanitarian groups scramble as Taliban takes power in Afghanistan

by Kimberly Adams
Aug 16, 2021
The hardline government might need the groups to provide basic social services. But it's also likely to fear their human rights advocacy.
Afghan women stand with items received from a charity in Herat in December 2019.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
