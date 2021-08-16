The new reality of Afghanistan’s economy
Also on today's show: how house hunting can be like an endurance sport, a look at how farmers are dealing with California's drought and how China's tutoring industry is responding to Big Tech crackdowns.
Segments From this episode
From taxes to the drug trade, how the Taliban paid its way
The Taliban has taxed everything from government projects to international trade.
Military contractors and the profits of war
DynCorp International, KBR and Fluor Corp. often operated under no-bid military contracts, which granted them monopolies on huge deals.
Is China’s multibillion-dollar tutoring industry coming to an end?
Top Chinese education stocks dipped by 70% within hours last month. But what does it feel like on the ground in China?
Humanitarian groups scramble as Taliban takes power in Afghanistan
The hardline government might need the groups to provide basic social services. But it's also likely to fear their human rights advocacy.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer