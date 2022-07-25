The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

ABOUT SHOW
Take GDP data with a grain of salt
Jul 25, 2022

Take GDP data with a grain of salt

This week's gross domestic product reading may show a contracting economy, but don't assume we're in a recession. Plus, a trip to an offshore wind farm near Massachusetts.

Segments From this episode

This week's GDP number may show a shrinking economy. But that doesn't equal recession.

by Justin Ho
Jul 25, 2022
There are reasons to take a weak gross domestic product report with a big grain of salt.
Thursday’s report on gross domestic product may show a contracting economy, but recessions are typically determined by a wider range of data.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Supply chains are still disrupted, corporate economists report

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 25, 2022
A record-high percentage of firms are facing supply shortages, the National Association for Business Economics found, and most are passing cost increases om to customers.
There are more new cars available to consumers, but it's more because of slowing demand than easing supply chain issues.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Filling jobs in the new U.S. offshore wind industry is a "huge challenge"

by Samantha Fields
Jul 25, 2022
Good-paying jobs are a selling point with renewable energy projects. In Massachusetts, training programs are popping up to get people ready.
Massachusetts Maritime Academy on Cape Cod offers a safety training class that is required to work in offshore wind jobs.
Samantha Fields/Marketplace
With limited access to abortion comes limited access to medical training to perform abortions

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 25, 2022
Med students and residents worry about getting routine access to instruction.
Nearly 40% of residency programs do not offer routine access to abortion training, according to one estimate.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Apple would like to be the OS of your next car

by Matt Levin
Jul 25, 2022
Apple has big plans for CarPlay.
"Everybody’s looking to monetize these digital dashboards," says journalist Thomas Hundal.
Banepx via Getty Images
There's a new spate of working-class sitcoms, and they're not sold on the American dream

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jul 25, 2022
"They're sort of poking fun at the idea of upward mobility, of the American dream being something that's attainable," said Vulture's Roxana Hadadi.
Craig Robinson, left, and Rell Battle star in the new working-class comedy "Killing It."
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Lost in Florence Kendall Miles, I Eat Plants for a Living
Make Me One Poolside, Body Music, Bosq, Xavier Smith
Degrees of Light Taylor McFerrin
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
That's Love Oddisee
Used to Be in Love The Jungle Giants

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

