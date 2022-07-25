Take GDP data with a grain of salt
This week's gross domestic product reading may show a contracting economy, but don't assume we're in a recession. Plus, a trip to an offshore wind farm near Massachusetts.
Segments From this episode
This week's GDP number may show a shrinking economy. But that doesn't equal recession.
There are reasons to take a weak gross domestic product report with a big grain of salt.
Supply chains are still disrupted, corporate economists report
A record-high percentage of firms are facing supply shortages, the National Association for Business Economics found, and most are passing cost increases om to customers.
Filling jobs in the new U.S. offshore wind industry is a "huge challenge"
Good-paying jobs are a selling point with renewable energy projects. In Massachusetts, training programs are popping up to get people ready.
With limited access to abortion comes limited access to medical training to perform abortions
Med students and residents worry about getting routine access to instruction.
Apple would like to be the OS of your next car
Apple has big plans for CarPlay.
There's a new spate of working-class sitcoms, and they're not sold on the American dream
"They're sort of poking fun at the idea of upward mobility, of the American dream being something that's attainable," said Vulture's Roxana Hadadi.
Music from the episode
Lost in Florence Kendall Miles, I Eat Plants for a Living
Make Me One Poolside, Body Music, Bosq, Xavier Smith
Degrees of Light Taylor McFerrin
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
That's Love Oddisee
Used to Be in Love The Jungle Giants
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer