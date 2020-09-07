Sep 7, 2020
Sweating out the summer heat at home
Plus: hotels are still struggling, only 3% of financial regulators in the U.S. have been Black and talking to kids about money requires honesty.
Remote workers pay cooling bills or sweat out summer heat at home
Are employers obligated to chip in for home AC use during the pandemic?
Hotel industry struggling during the pandemic
Four in 10 hotel employees are still not working and two-thirds of hotels remain at less than 50% occupancy.
There have only been a handful of Black financial regulators, for generations
Only 10 of 327 top financial regulators appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate were Black.
How to sell the future
A look at how advertising execs sold computers before any of us knew what they were.
Talk to kids about money, and remember, they "eat up honesty"
Shipra Parikh, a clinical social worker, explains why these conversations should be tailored to each families personal financial situation.
The founders of Black N' Animated reflect on their open letter to the animation community
At first, it felt silent. Which, when you're trying to start a conversation, can be unnerving.
The Seed (2.0) The Roots, Cody Chesnutt
Regulate Warren G, Nate Dogg
Year One Elaquent
Dusty Blue Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band
Dive Out Mono/Poly
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer