Sweating out the summer heat at home
Sep 7, 2020

Sweating out the summer heat at home

Plus: hotels are still struggling, only 3% of financial regulators in the U.S. have been Black and talking to kids about money requires honesty.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Remote workers pay cooling bills or sweat out summer heat at home

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 7, 2020
Are employers obligated to chip in for home AC use during the pandemic?
The sun sets behind power lines in Los Angeles, California, during the record-breaking heat wave over Labor Day weekend.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Hotel industry struggling during the pandemic

by Andy Uhler
Sep 7, 2020
Four in 10 hotel employees are still not working and two-thirds of hotels remain at less than 50% occupancy.
A worker wipes down ropes near the reception of a reopened Las Vegas hotel. Even as hotels reopen, two-thirds remain at less than 50% occupancy.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Race and Economy

There have only been a handful of Black financial regulators, for generations

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Sep 7, 2020
Only 10 of 327 top financial regulators appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate were Black.
About 3% of the financial regulators that oversee Wall Street have been Black, according to a report out from Georgetown University.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Shelf Life

How to sell the future

by Bridget Bodnar and Charlton Thorp
Sep 7, 2020
A look at how advertising execs sold computers before any of us knew what they were.
Courtesy Mungia
COVID-19

Talk to kids about money, and remember, they "eat up honesty"

by Amy Scott and Alli Fam
Sep 7, 2020
Shipra Parikh, a clinical social worker, explains why these conversations should be tailored to each families personal financial situation.
Leo Patrizi/Getty Images
Race and Economy

The founders of Black N' Animated reflect on their open letter to the animation community

by Alli Fam
Sep 7, 2020
At first, it felt silent. Which, when you're trying to start a conversation, can be unnerving.
Courtesy of Waymond Singleton
Music from the episode

The Seed (2.0) The Roots, Cody Chesnutt
Regulate Warren G, Nate Dogg
Year One Elaquent
Dusty Blue Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band
Dive Out Mono/Poly

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
