SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Race and Economy

The founders of Black N’ Animated reflect on their open letter to the animation community

Alli Fam Sep 7, 2020
Heard on: Marketplace
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Courtesy of Waymond Singleton
Race and Economy

The founders of Black N’ Animated reflect on their open letter to the animation community

Alli Fam Sep 7, 2020
Courtesy of Waymond Singleton
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Spurred by nationwide protests calling for racial justice, industries across the economy are reckoning with how they approach race, diversity and inclusion. A number of open letters are pushing industries and employers to turn that reckoning into concrete action.

On June 26, Breana Williams, Waymond Singleton and their organization, Black N’ Animated, published an open letter to the U.S. animation community. Williams is a production coordinator and Singleton is a storyboard artist, both at Disney Television Animation.

  • Work by Breana Williams. Courtesy of Breana Williams.
  • Work by Waymond Singleton. Courtesy of Waymond Singleton
  • Work by Breana Williams. Courtesy of Breana Williams.
  • Work by Waymond Singleton. Courtesy of Waymond Singleton.
  • Work by Breana Williams. Courtesy of Breana Williams.
  • Waymond Singleton and Breana Williams, co-founders of Black N’ Animated. Courtesy of Waymond Singleton.

The two are also the founders of Black N’ Animated, which began with their podcast and soon grew into an advocacy group and resource for Black animators. Speaking with Marketplace, they reflect on the letter and how it has been received so far.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

Race and Economy
Tags in this Story
There have only been a handful of Black financial regulators, for generations
Race and Economy
There have only been a handful of Black financial regulators, for generations
Remote workers pay cooling bills or sweat out summer heat at home
COVID-19
Remote workers pay cooling bills or sweat out summer heat at home
Hotel industry struggling during the pandemic
COVID-19
Hotel industry struggling during the pandemic
The founders of Black N' Animated reflect on their open letter to the animation community
Race and Economy
The founders of Black N' Animated reflect on their open letter to the animation community