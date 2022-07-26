Strong but stressed
The labor market and consumer spending remain strong, but both show signs of slowing. Plus, Russia limits gas supplies to pressure Germany.
The job market is slowing but not stalling out
It's unlikely a crash in employment would prompt a recession. In spite of a slowdown in job creation, the job market remains relatively strong.
Does declining consumer confidence lead to lower spending?
The mood worsened for the third straight month, but many Americans have financial cushions.
As Russia limits Europe's natural gas supply, Germany pays the price
Europe's largest economy depends on Russian gas. Vladimir Putin is using it as a political weapon.
Fans in China bemoan the departure of Airbnb and Kindle
Loyal users of the companies say they didn't try hard enough to acquire users in addition to making basic missteps.
Hearst celebrates 135 years and new business ventures
CEO Steven Swartz highlights the media giant’s important, if little-known, stakes in automotive information and B2B operations.
Outdated water infrastructure amplifies drought problems for a small Wyoming city
Rawlins is replacing miles of leaky pipeline that's more than 100 years old. Some of the original piping is made of wood.
