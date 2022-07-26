The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Strong but stressed
Jul 26, 2022

Strong but stressed

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The labor market and consumer spending remain strong, but both show signs of slowing. Plus, Russia limits gas supplies to pressure Germany.

Segments From this episode

The job market is slowing but not stalling out

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 26, 2022
It's unlikely a crash in employment would prompt a recession. In spite of a slowdown in job creation, the job market remains relatively strong.
Employers are posting fewer jobs and offering fewer signing bonuses, according to ZipRecruiter's Julia Pollak.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Does declining consumer confidence lead to lower spending?

by Savannah Maher
Jul 26, 2022
The mood worsened for the third straight month, but many Americans have financial cushions.
As the labor market cools, economist Betsey Stevenson predicts consumer spending will too. For some lower-income households, that’s already happening.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As Russia limits Europe's natural gas supply, Germany pays the price

by Andy Uhler
Jul 26, 2022
Europe's largest economy depends on Russian gas. Vladimir Putin is using it as a political weapon.
Last year, Russia supplied more than half of Germany’s natural gas.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Fans in China bemoan the departure of Airbnb and Kindle

by Jennifer Pak
Jul 26, 2022
Loyal users of the companies say they didn't try hard enough to acquire users in addition to making basic missteps.
A subway commuter in Shanghai uses a Kindle in July.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Hearst celebrates 135 years and new business ventures

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Jul 26, 2022
CEO Steven Swartz highlights the media giant’s important, if little-known, stakes in automotive information and B2B operations.
CEO Steven Swartz says the media giant is having an excellent year and remains open to acquisitions: "We're a good home for entrepreneurs."
Daniel Barry/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Outdated water infrastructure amplifies drought problems for a small Wyoming city

by Caitlin Tan
Jul 26, 2022
Rawlins is replacing miles of leaky pipeline that's more than 100 years old. Some of the original piping is made of wood.
A creek in the Sage Creek Basin area outside Rawlins, where the natural spring that supplies the city is located.
Caitlin Tan/Wyoming Public Radio
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Better at Making Time De Lux
Love of My Life (An Ode To Hip Hop) Common, Erykah Badu
Emma Blowgun's Last Stand Beulah
North Star Future Islands
El Otro Chile Portavoz, Stailok
Sea Legs The Shins

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:15 PM PDT
27:14
7:34 AM PDT
7:31
2:01 PM PDT
1:50
2:31 AM PDT
6:19
Jul 25, 2022
14:21
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
3:00 AM PDT
25:42
The job market is slowing but not stalling out
The job market is slowing but not stalling out
Does declining consumer confidence lead to lower spending?
Does declining consumer confidence lead to lower spending?
Fans in China bemoan the departure of Airbnb and Kindle
Fans in China bemoan the departure of Airbnb and Kindle
Senate to vote on bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production
Senate to vote on bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production