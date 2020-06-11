Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Small businesses struggle with protests and reopening
Jun 11, 2020

Small businesses struggle with protests and reopening

Plus: cops on TV, Zoom in China and annualized GDP, explained.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Small businesses struggle with the pandemic and protests

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 11, 2020
Small businesses, already under strain from COVID-19 lockdowns, are trying to navigate how they engage with their communities and employees during ongoing protests.
Antoine Tate shampoos a single client in a room at LocLov salon in Washington, D.C. Normally, multiple clients and stylists would be in the room.
Kimberly Adams/Marketplace
Race and Economy

The music industry may be ditching the "urban" label

by Erika Beras
Jun 11, 2020
Black artists make all kinds of music. Critics of the status quo say one label does not fit all.
Tyler, the Creator accepts his Grammy for best bap album alongside his mother at the 62nd awards. The artist has denounced the word "urban" when used to describe music made by Black artists.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Kai Explains

Why annualizing can make GDP forecasts look scarier than they are

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 11, 2020
If one quarter differs significantly from another, it's hard to paint a picture of the entire year.
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
COVID-19

Farmers grapple with stress and depression as they try to keep their operations afloat

by Alisa Roth
Jun 11, 2020
One Minnesota program offers free mental health care through the state agriculture department.
A farmer looks over his field in Texas. COVID-19 is adding stress to already strained farmers.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A day in the life of a store owner during a pandemic

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 11, 2020
Maris Johansson, pursuing a lifelong dream, launched her Denver shop for children’s clothing and toys just weeks ago.
Maris Johansson is trying to keep her brand-new store afloat during the pandemic.
Photo: Laura Schmalstieg
Race and Economy

Is this the end of police reality shows?

by Jasmine Garsd
Jun 11, 2020
Activists are calling for the end of police dramas and reality shows in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality.
A police line tape at a crime scene. The reality shows "Cops" and "Live PD" have been canceled, and activists are criticizing the genre.
Larry W. Smith/Getty Images
Music from the episode

CBGBS De La Soul
Tidal Wave Butcher Brown
Glass Shamir
Redbone Childish Gambino
Timeless (Instrumental) J Dilla
Memories Blue Lab Beats
Privacy Quasimoto, Madlib

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer