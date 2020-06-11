Jun 11, 2020
Small businesses struggle with protests and reopening
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: cops on TV, Zoom in China and annualized GDP, explained.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Small businesses struggle with the pandemic and protests
Small businesses, already under strain from COVID-19 lockdowns, are trying to navigate how they engage with their communities and employees during ongoing protests.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The music industry may be ditching the "urban" label
Black artists make all kinds of music. Critics of the status quo say one label does not fit all.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Why annualizing can make GDP forecasts look scarier than they are
If one quarter differs significantly from another, it's hard to paint a picture of the entire year.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Farmers grapple with stress and depression as they try to keep their operations afloat
One Minnesota program offers free mental health care through the state agriculture department.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
A day in the life of a store owner during a pandemic
Maris Johansson, pursuing a lifelong dream, launched her Denver shop for children’s clothing and toys just weeks ago.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Is this the end of police reality shows?
Activists are calling for the end of police dramas and reality shows in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Music from the episode
CBGBS De La Soul
Tidal Wave Butcher Brown
Glass Shamir
Redbone Childish Gambino
Timeless (Instrumental) J Dilla
Memories Blue Lab Beats
Privacy Quasimoto, Madlib
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer