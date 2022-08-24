The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Russia’s economy after 6 months of war
Aug 24, 2022

Russia's economy after 6 months of war

The ruble has rebounded, but Russia is suffering a brain drain and remains economically isolated. Plus, how the Fed's changing role in the bond market could help tame inflation.

Segments From this episode

6 months into the war, how's the Russian economy faring?

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Aug 24, 2022
Russia remains economically isolated and it's suffering a brain drain of young, educated professionals, explains Kristy Ironside of McGill University.
Russia's financial isolation has contributed to the recovery of the ruble's value.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
For every unsold good, there's a liquidator waiting

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 24, 2022
Big-box retailers are dumping excess inventory because of lower sales. Liquidators, who resell that merchandise, are thriving.
Lately, as retailers dump excess inventory, liquidators have been nabbing pristine goods to resell.
sinopics/Getty Images
Why small businesses are getting rid of excess inventory

by Justin Ho
Aug 24, 2022
Like many businesses, small businesses stocked up on inventory early in the pandemic, given the congested supply chain. Now, many are trying to get rid of that inventory, as the economy grows more uncertain.
Major retailers, like Target, have also been adjusting inventory to meet lower anticipated demand.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The Federal Reserve is unwinding its bond-buying program. Will that help deflate the inflation balloon?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 24, 2022
The Fed uses its buying power in the bond market to raise or lower interest rates by manipulating how much money is available in the economy.
The Fed blew up the "balloon" of the economy during the pandemic by, in part, ratcheting up its bond buying and flooding financial markets with money.
Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

