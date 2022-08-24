Russia’s economy after 6 months of war
The ruble has rebounded, but Russia is suffering a brain drain and remains economically isolated. Plus, how the Fed's changing role in the bond market could help tame inflation.
Segments From this episode
6 months into the war, how's the Russian economy faring?
Russia remains economically isolated and it's suffering a brain drain of young, educated professionals, explains Kristy Ironside of McGill University.
For every unsold good, there's a liquidator waiting
Big-box retailers are dumping excess inventory because of lower sales. Liquidators, who resell that merchandise, are thriving.
Why small businesses are getting rid of excess inventory
Like many businesses, small businesses stocked up on inventory early in the pandemic, given the congested supply chain. Now, many are trying to get rid of that inventory, as the economy grows more uncertain.
The Federal Reserve is unwinding its bond-buying program. Will that help deflate the inflation balloon?
The Fed uses its buying power in the bond market to raise or lower interest rates by manipulating how much money is available in the economy.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer