Power to the … homeowners association?
HOAs are looking to stop investors from buying houses to rent out. Plus, yet another study shows the benefits of the expanded child tax credit.
Higher-income consumers sticking with premium brands, like P&G's, despite price increases
P&G's earnings report beat Wall Street’s expectations, with net sales up 7%.
Homeowner groups are trying to stop investors from buying up homes
Investor purchases made up more than 1 in 5 home sales in December, according to CoreLogic.
The bump in the road for improvements to infrastructure
President Biden is traveling the country to promote the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Inflation could derail or delay that spending.
"Canceling student debt is the quickest way to narrow the racial wealth gap"
Proposals to reform the federal student loan system shed light on the relationship between student debt and economic inequality. UCLA's Hannah Appel joins us to discuss.
As the expanded child tax credit draws to a close, yet another study highlights its positive impact
It's been especially important to low-income families and families of color.
