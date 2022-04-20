Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Power to the … homeowners association?
Apr 20, 2022

Power to the … homeowners association?

HOAs are looking to stop investors from buying houses to rent out. Plus, yet another study shows the benefits of the expanded child tax credit.

Higher-income consumers sticking with premium brands, like P&G's, despite price increases

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 20, 2022
P&G's earnings report beat Wall Street’s expectations, with net sales up 7%.
Why are we sticking with more expensive brands while inflation is high?
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Homeowner groups are trying to stop investors from buying up homes

by Amy Scott and Anais Amin
Apr 20, 2022
Investor purchases made up more than 1 in 5 home sales in December, according to CoreLogic.
According to the National Association of Realtors, sales of existing homes dropped 2.7% in March from the previous month and 4.5% from March 2021.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The bump in the road for improvements to infrastructure

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Apr 20, 2022
President Biden is traveling the country to promote the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Inflation could derail or delay that spending.
President Biden is on an infrastructure tour of the US, discussing the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure law, but inflation is causing a few roadblocks.
Scott Eisen/ Getty Images
"Canceling student debt is the quickest way to narrow the racial wealth gap"

by Amy Scott and Richard Cunningham
Apr 20, 2022
Proposals to reform the federal student loan system shed light on the relationship between student debt and economic inequality. UCLA's Hannah Appel joins us to discuss.
Borrowers owe more than $1.7 trillion in student loans, and those debts can delay major financial decisions.
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for MoveOn & Debt Collective
As the expanded child tax credit draws to a close, yet another study highlights its positive impact

by Samantha Fields
Apr 20, 2022
It's been especially important to low-income families and families of color.
Studies show that many parents have used the expanded child tax credit to purchase healthier food and household necessities.  
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Music from the episode

INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow) Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
Chosen Blood Orange
Easy Now Mo Anando
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Social Insecurity Oddisee
Lora's Song Sleater-Kinney

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

