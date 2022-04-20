Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

For this Michigan stationery company, it’s time to look beyond greeting cards

Sean McHenry Apr 20, 2022
"We are currently working on relaunching our business," said Annie Lang Hartman. "And because of that we are trying to flip our entire inventory." Above, clearance sale mugs at Compass Paper Co. Courtesy Annie Lang Hartman

Despite rising prices, this year has been a pretty good one for Annie Lang Hartman, owner of Compass Paper Co. in Leland, Michigan.

“We’ve been pretty busy over the last few weeks,” said Lang Hartman. “We have carted hundreds of orders over to our small local post office.”

Still, rising prices have taken a toll.

“We have some manufacturers that have added a temporary surcharge to things. And at the moment, we’re just eating that in the hopes that it truly is temporary,” she said. “I think that’s wildly optimistic. But for the moment, we have not had to raise prices on anything.”

Amid this, Lang Hartman is rebranding Compass Paper, looking to branch out beyond stationery and greeting cards. But the rebranding process isn’t risk-free.

“Things like flipping your entire social media over to new handles and worrying that your search engine optimization is going to drop off when you switch your domain name, that’s a big deal,” said Lang Hartman. “I think we’re definitely going to have a little dip in online sales, but I think it’s definitely going to be worth it.”

Click the audio player above to hear the whole story.

