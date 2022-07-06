As inflation rises, this Michigan business owner is taking a chance on a second store
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
As inflation rises, this Michigan business owner is taking a chance on a second store
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
While businesses large and small are contending with rising costs, Annie Lang Hartman has been lucky.
“As far as costs for us, shipping has gone up considerably,” she said. “But for the most part, none of our vendors have raised their prices. Because of that, we have not had to raise our prices.”
Lang Hartman’s Leland, Michigan, business, formerly Compass Paper Co., recently rebranded as Wild Lettie. But that’s not the only big change; Lang Hartman also opened a second store in nearby Suttons Bay.
“I’m taking a very, very big risk opening another retail location,” Lang Hartman said. “Once we get over the hump of having our doors finally open, I definitely am sitting down and really pushing to create a nice, big cushion to help us get through whatever is going to happen.”
To listen to Lang Hartman’s story, click the audio player above.
There’s a lot happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.
You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible.
Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.