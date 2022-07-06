As inflation rises, this Michigan business owner is taking a chance on a second store

While businesses large and small are contending with rising costs, Annie Lang Hartman has been lucky.

“As far as costs for us, shipping has gone up considerably,” she said. “But for the most part, none of our vendors have raised their prices. Because of that, we have not had to raise our prices.”

Lang Hartman’s Leland, Michigan, business, formerly Compass Paper Co., recently rebranded as Wild Lettie. But that’s not the only big change; Lang Hartman also opened a second store in nearby Suttons Bay.

“I’m taking a very, very big risk opening another retail location,” Lang Hartman said. “Once we get over the hump of having our doors finally open, I definitely am sitting down and really pushing to create a nice, big cushion to help us get through whatever is going to happen.”

