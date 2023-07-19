Retail sales numbers grew for the third-straight month in June, although not as much as some thought. With the Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again next week, consumers may watch their spending, especially on books and hobbies. But small businesses are still trying to get shoppers in the door.

Annie Lang Hartman, owner of Wild Lettie, said that foot traffic has been “kinda funky” this summer at her stationery and gift shops. As she heads into the busiest time of the year — late July through early August — she hopes for more consistency from shoppers.

“This year has been kind of odd,” Hartman said. “We’ve had some record-breaking [sales] days, followed by really, really slow days, which isn’t typical for tourism in northern Michigan.”

Hartman, who has stores in Leland and Suttons Bay, recently opened a third location, also in Suttons Bay. It’s had a strong start, she said. But her attention is starting to shift toward the end of the year, as she and her team begin stocking up for the holiday season.

“We are just really excited to get through these next few busy weeks and get ready for Christmas already, which feels really, really wild to us.”