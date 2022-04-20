Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Homeowner groups are trying to stop investors from buying up homes

Amy Scott and Anais Amin Apr 20, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
According to the National Association of Realtors, sales of existing homes dropped 2.7% in March from the previous month and 4.5% from March 2021. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Homeowner groups are trying to stop investors from buying up homes

Amy Scott and Anais Amin Apr 20, 2022
Heard on:
According to the National Association of Realtors, sales of existing homes dropped 2.7% in March from the previous month and 4.5% from March 2021. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The National Association of Realtors released data on existing home sales Wednesday, which slid 2.7% in March from February and fell 4.5% year over year. 

According to the report, “Individual investors or second-home buyers, who make up many cash sales, purchased 18% of homes in March, down from 19% in February but up from 15% in March 2021. All-cash sales accounted for 28% of transactions in March, up from both the 25% recorded in February and from 23% in March 2021.”

Many homeowner associations are coming up with tactics to limit the purchasing power of investors, who are buying houses in some neighborhoods and putting them up for rent. 

“Marketplace” host Amy Scott gets into the details with Nicole Friedman, a reporter at The Wall Street Journal who co-authored an article on why homeowner groups seek to stop investors from buying houses to rent.

To hear their conversation, use the media player above.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:57 PM PDT
27:25
7:26 AM PDT
7:28
1:43 PM PDT
1:50
2:41 AM PDT
9:17
Apr 19, 2022
28:27
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
A wildlife crossing near Los Angeles aims to expand the terrain where animals can roam
A wildlife crossing near Los Angeles aims to expand the terrain where animals can roam
Can you still get a third relief check and other tax-related questions
Can you still get a third relief check and other tax-related questions
Repaying student loans is a burden, but most people 40 and under don't regret taking them out
Repaying student loans is a burden, but most people 40 and under don't regret taking them out
New report shines a light on the deaths of rideshare drivers in the gig economy
New report shines a light on the deaths of rideshare drivers in the gig economy