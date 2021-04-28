The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Back to Business: The future of America's small businesses More
Pent-up demand for a vacation
Apr 28, 2021

Also on today's show: Voting rights legislation prompts a flurry of political fundraising and live venues are finally able to tap into federal funding.

Segments From this episode

What consumer spending can tell us about the economic recovery

by Marielle Segarra
Apr 28, 2021
The numbers are a snapshot of March, when many Americans were spending freshly received stimulus checks.
This Friday's consumer spending numbers will mostly be based on the experience economy, which includes services like bars, hair salons and theaters.
Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images
Why a rise in wholesale inventories could be a beacon of optimism

by Justin Ho
Apr 28, 2021
Wholesalers are like the middlemen of the retail supply chain, buying goods from manufacturers to sell to retailers.
Increased wholesale inventory signals expectations of strong retail demand. But for how long?
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Fast-food loyalty programs have grown during the pandemic

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 28, 2021
Companies are competing with one another — and delivery apps — for your data.
Starbucks costumers who signed up for the loyalty program have bolstered the company's sales in the past year.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Voting rights issue sparks huge fundraising across political spectrum

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 28, 2021
There’s been a fight over the right to vote throughout American history, but in the last year, it's gone into overdrive.
The political right calls new voting laws "reforms." The left calls them "restrictions." Millions of dollars are being spent across the political spectrum on the issue.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Workplace Culture

Employers brace for vaccine vacation crunch

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 28, 2021
Americans are notorious for not taking vacations, but with so much pent-up demand, this year could be different.
Employers might receive a wave of employee time off requests in the near future, testing companies' flexibility.
Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Heartbeats The Knife
From Home, to Work, and Back.. Tall Black Guy
I Love You Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band
Hands of Time Kraak & Smaak, Alxndr London
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Non$Ense LOVEBROOK
1 Thing Amerie

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
