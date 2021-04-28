Apr 28, 2021
Pent-up demand for a vacation
Also on today's show: Voting rights legislation prompts a flurry of political fundraising and live venues are finally able to tap into federal funding.
What consumer spending can tell us about the economic recovery
The numbers are a snapshot of March, when many Americans were spending freshly received stimulus checks.
Why a rise in wholesale inventories could be a beacon of optimism
Wholesalers are like the middlemen of the retail supply chain, buying goods from manufacturers to sell to retailers.
Fast-food loyalty programs have grown during the pandemic
Companies are competing with one another — and delivery apps — for your data.
Voting rights issue sparks huge fundraising across political spectrum
There’s been a fight over the right to vote throughout American history, but in the last year, it's gone into overdrive.
Employers brace for vaccine vacation crunch
Americans are notorious for not taking vacations, but with so much pent-up demand, this year could be different.
