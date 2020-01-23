Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

Low inflation is still a mystery

Jan 23, 2020
Latest Episodes

This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Low inflation is still a mystery
Jan 23, 2020

Low inflation is still a mystery

And not just in the U.S. Plus: P&G's earnings, bricklaying robots and the effects of the government shutdown, a year later.

Music from the episode

Benzoin Gum MF DOOM
Live In Vanilla Boy Robot
High Tide Brothertiger
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
Brick Ben Folds Five
Breaking Your Silence Generationals

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
My Economy
The part-time security guard who just turned 80
LISTEN Download
These academics want to lead the way to flying less
LISTEN Download
Check Your Balance ™️
How to make financial New Year’s resolutions that stick

