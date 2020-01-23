Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Low inflation is still a mystery

Jan 23, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,277 Episodes
Marketplace 4,021 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,727 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 165 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 122 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 31 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Missed “Marketplace” with Kai Ryssdal on air? Catch up here! Listen now

FICO changes could lower 40 million credit scores

Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Jan 23, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Fox Photos/Getty Images

FICO changes could lower 40 million credit scores

Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Jan 23, 2020
Fox Photos/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The Fair Isaac Corporation is changing how it calculates the most widely used credit score, the FICO score. Overall, about 110 million people will see their scores change, with about 40 million scores falling under the new method, which could go into effect this summer.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Dorothy Kelly, who teaches personal finance at the University of Virginia, about the announcement.

“The big change is it’s going to not look at your balances for one month,” Kelly said. “It’s going to look at your balances over 24 months.”

This new model is designed to give lenders more insight into how consumers are managing their credit and debt, which is at record highs.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
My Economy
The part-time security guard who just turned 80
LISTEN Download
These academics want to lead the way to flying less
LISTEN Download
Check Your Balance ™️
How to make financial New Year’s resolutions that stick