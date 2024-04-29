Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Keep on truckin’
Apr 29, 2024

Keep on truckin’

Download
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
One Baltimore warehouse and cargo transport firm adjusts to a new normal. Plus, why department stores don't want a cap on credit card fees.

Segments From this episode

Could the Fed cut interest rates based on this week's economic data?

by Justin Ho
Apr 29, 2024
The Federal Reserve will be watching jobs and unemployment numbers, as well as a manufacturing index and other private sector reports.
Keeping price increases low and steady and maximizing employment is the Federal Reserve's dual mandate.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A cap on credit card fees would hurt department stores most

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 29, 2024
Charge cards have become an important piece of the bottom line for department stores, including Nordstrom, Macy’s and Kohl’s.
It's often easier to get approved for a store card than a bank-issued card, but interest rates are higher.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

Homeownership in the The Sims meets homeownership IRL

by Sean McHenry
Apr 29, 2024
"The Sims had really kind of seeded that desire for homeownership in me at a young age," said Elle Hunt, a journalist based in the U.K. "And I'd spent the interim 20 years walking away from that dream a bit."
"The Sims had really kind of seeded that desire for homeownership in me at a young age," said Elle Hunt.
David McNew/Getty Images
Baltimore Bridge Collapse

A Baltimore trucking business adapts to port closure: "We're still here"

by Amy Scott
Apr 29, 2024
Assistance from the state and new routes have helped one company stay afloat.
Laquwan Jefferson stands next to his truck after driving to and from Norfolk, Virginia.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
As work communication migrates to mobile devices, desk phones hang up for good

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 29, 2024
Barely a quarter of U.S. adults continue to own landlines. But wireless at work and home means you're always tethered to both.
Work has increasingly shifted off the desk, but mobile technology tethers us to our jobs wherever we are.
Chainarong Prasertthai via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Baby Steps It's Butter
Smile Meditation Vulfpeck
Panorama Mome
Goodbye, Goodbye Tegan and Sara

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

