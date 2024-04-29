Keep on truckin’
One Baltimore warehouse and cargo transport firm adjusts to a new normal. Plus, why department stores don't want a cap on credit card fees.
Could the Fed cut interest rates based on this week's economic data?
The Federal Reserve will be watching jobs and unemployment numbers, as well as a manufacturing index and other private sector reports.
A cap on credit card fees would hurt department stores most
Charge cards have become an important piece of the bottom line for department stores, including Nordstrom, Macy’s and Kohl’s.
Homeownership in the The Sims meets homeownership IRL
"The Sims had really kind of seeded that desire for homeownership in me at a young age," said Elle Hunt, a journalist based in the U.K. "And I'd spent the interim 20 years walking away from that dream a bit."
A Baltimore trucking business adapts to port closure: "We're still here"
Assistance from the state and new routes have helped one company stay afloat.
As work communication migrates to mobile devices, desk phones hang up for good
Barely a quarter of U.S. adults continue to own landlines. But wireless at work and home means you're always tethered to both.
Music from the episode
Baby Steps It's Butter
Smile Meditation Vulfpeck
Panorama Mome
Goodbye, Goodbye Tegan and Sara
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer