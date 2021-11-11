How a group of determined Black women are saving a block in West Baltimore
Segments From this episode
Inflation is at a 30-year high
The consumer price index hit 6.2% in October. Treasury chief Yellen says the price hikes won't last, but they're felt across the economy.
Stress and burnout stoke churn in health care workforce
The U.S. has nearly 400,000 fewer workers in nursing and residential-care facilities than it did before the pandemic.
Supply chain snags hit books
Shipping delays, reduced printing capacity and a paper shortage plague publishers and retailers as holiday shopping gets underway.
Census Bureau to add business startups as an official statistic
The fast-moving nature of the pandemic demands new measurements that are more timely.
How a trivia-events company grew through the pandemic
Jess Evans, co-founder of Austin, Texas-based Get It Gals, says her business is on track for its biggest year yet.
An abandoned block is reborn in West Baltimore
In 2019, Poinsetta McKnight was one of the last homeowners living on her block. Now with seven restored homes, “I’m seeing it come up.”
