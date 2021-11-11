Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

How a group of determined Black women are saving a block in West Baltimore
Nov 10, 2021

Plus: How a Texas-based trivia company pivoted amid COVID; the Census Bureau makes startup statistic permanent; and inflation rates surge.

Segments From this episode

Inflation is at a 30-year high

by Andy Uhler
Nov 10, 2021
The consumer price index hit 6.2% in October. Treasury chief Yellen says the price hikes won't last, but they're felt across the economy.
The consumer price index reached 6.2% in October. Above, a customer shops for flowers in Los Angeles.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Stress and burnout stoke churn in health care workforce

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 10, 2021
The U.S. has nearly 400,000 fewer workers in nursing and residential-care facilities than it did before the pandemic.
Nurses Klivia Brahja, left, and Kelley Cabrera work in the emergency room at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, New York. Many veteran nurses, Cabrera said, have retired or "they’ve gone to something easier, because this is just unmanageable.”
Courtesy Klivia Brahja
Supply chain snags hit books

by Savannah Maher
Nov 10, 2021
Shipping delays, reduced printing capacity and a paper shortage plague publishers and retailers as holiday shopping gets underway.
Publishers are likely to prioritize large book retailers like Barnes & Noble, above, for distribution rather than smaller, indie stores.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Census Bureau to add business startups as an official statistic

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 10, 2021
The fast-moving nature of the pandemic demands new measurements that are more timely.
Business startups have surged during the pandemic. The Census Bureau is making permanent a new monthly metric for business formations.
mixetto via Getty Images
How a trivia-events company grew through the pandemic

by Andie Corban
Nov 10, 2021
Jess Evans, co-founder of Austin, Texas-based Get It Gals, says her business is on track for its biggest year yet.
Jess Evans at Get It Gals' five-year-anniversary quiz.
Candice Magen Photography/Courtesy Jess Evans
An abandoned block is reborn in West Baltimore

by Amy Scott
Nov 10, 2021
In 2019, Poinsetta McKnight was one of the last homeowners living on her block. Now with seven restored homes, “I’m seeing it come up.”
Black Women Build - Baltimore threw a party in October to celebrate the progress on the block.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
Music from the episode

20 Grand Palace RJD2
Luv(sic.) pt3 (feat. Shing02) Nujabes, Shing02
Up From the South The Budos Band
Autumn Sweater Yo La Tengo
Sundress Butcher Brown
Humbug Mountain Song Fruit Bats

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

