Cool your jets! Hold your horses! Slow your (manufacturing) roll!
That's basically what Treasury chief Janet Yellen is telling Chinese leaders this week. Plus, wages outpaced inflation last month.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Amy Scott talks the March jobs report, what it means for interest rate policy, and more with Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post for the Weekly Wrap.
Wage growth outpaced inflation in March
That's good for workers, who have been experiencing positive real wage growth since May 2023.
Yellen's in China to deliver a message: Stop making so much stuff!
The booming U.S. economy is giving her leverage on trade as Western economies try to prevent a wave of cheap Chinese goods hitting the market.
How crews on cargo ships stranded in Baltimore are working to maintain good "seafarer culture"
Ship crews are used to a life in motion. Now the mostly international workers could be stuck in port for weeks.
"Green bank" funding could help renewables be more profitable for investors
The government will route $20 billion through community lenders and nonprofits that are geared to clean energy and climate solutions.
Efforts to boost manufacturing and clean energy run up against a shortage of welders
Welders are needed to build and upgrade roads and bridges, energy infrastructure and chip foundries. But the profession has an image problem.
