Baltimore Bridge CollapseLiving Together: The Wealth of GenerationsHealth and WealthI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Cool your jets! Hold your horses! Slow your (manufacturing) roll!
Apr 5, 2024

Cool your jets! Hold your horses! Slow your (manufacturing) roll!

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images
That's basically what Treasury chief Janet Yellen is telling Chinese leaders this week. Plus, wages outpaced inflation last month.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Amy Scott

“Marketplace” host Amy Scott talks the March jobs report, what it means for interest rate policy, and more with Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post for the Weekly Wrap.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Wage growth outpaced inflation in March

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 5, 2024
That's good for workers, who have been experiencing positive real wage growth since May 2023.
“And so workers are coming out ahead. They’ve now experienced positive real wage growth since May of 2023,” says Julia Pollak at ZipRecruiter.
Nature via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Yellen's in China to deliver a message: Stop making so much stuff!

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 5, 2024
The booming U.S. economy is giving her leverage on trade as Western economies try to prevent a wave of cheap Chinese goods hitting the market.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Friday. Yellen is on a five-day visit for trade talks amid tensions between the U.S. and China.
Ken Ishii - Pool/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Baltimore Bridge Collapse

How crews on cargo ships stranded in Baltimore are working to maintain good "seafarer culture"

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 5, 2024
Ship crews are used to a life in motion. Now the mostly international workers could be stuck in port for weeks.
Captain Prachya Prengsieng stands aboard the Phatra Naree, a cargo ship with a crew from Thailand. It’s docked right next to the collapsed Key Bridge, and can’t leave the Port of Baltimore.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

"Green bank" funding could help renewables be more profitable for investors

by Savannah Maher
Apr 5, 2024
The government will route $20 billion through community lenders and nonprofits that are geared to clean energy and climate solutions.
The hope behind green bank grants is that government backing will mobilize private investment in climate-friendly projects.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Efforts to boost manufacturing and clean energy run up against a shortage of welders

by Justin Ho
Apr 5, 2024
Welders are needed to build and upgrade roads and bridges, energy infrastructure and chip foundries. But the profession has an image problem.
There’s a perception that welding is a dirty, dangerous and dead-end career. Employers are trying to change that.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Aminals" Baths
"A Little Piano" DJ Mitsu the Beats
"Phantom" Atlus/Persona 5 Soundtrack
"Chosen" Blood Orange
"Black Coffee" Elijah Who
"Feel Your Weight - Poolside Remix" Rhye, Poolside

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:56 PM PDT
26:18
1:39 PM PDT
1:05
8:22 AM PDT
6:51
3:09 AM PDT
10:09
Apr 4, 2024
12:24
Apr 4, 2024
34:30
Apr 3, 2024
00:42
Report says remote workers are getting little training on best practices
Report says remote workers are getting little training on best practices
How political ads try to shape the way we feel about the economy
Economic Perceptions/Economic Reality
How political ads try to shape the way we feel about the economy
For thousands of workers who rely on Baltimore's port, work has slowed or stopped
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
For thousands of workers who rely on Baltimore's port, work has slowed or stopped
Why multigenerational households are making a comeback in a big way
Living Together: The Wealth of Generations
Why multigenerational households are making a comeback in a big way