Dec 24, 2019
Basic the Baby Yoda merch is
Plus: a climate-conscious Christmas, a look back at the year in retail and one state's efforts to curb traffic congestion.
Stories From this episode
There's a reason behind the scant merchandising of Baby Yoda
What Child is this? It was very un-Disney to leave the wee green one off store shelves this holiday season. Strategists explain why.
The decade in retail
And how technology has changed consumer behavior.
Cities face a new battle over space on their streets and curbs
Instant deliveries and ride-sharing.services have increased demand for limited real estate.
Why brands are stealing your memes off the internet
It's the latest trend in marketing, even though it has nothing to do with products.
Positive signs for the housing market heading into 2020
2019 started out on a down note, with 30-year mortgage rates having spiked just below 5%.
Music from the episode
Pink Xmas Tree Jagged Jaw
Hard to Say Goodbye Washed Out
Natural Green Blazo
Cantina Band John Williams, London Symphony Orchestra
Flamingos Mujo
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer