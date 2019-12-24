Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

Basic the Baby Yoda merch is

Dec 24, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Dec 24, 2019

Plus: a climate-conscious Christmas, a look back at the year in retail and one state's efforts to curb traffic congestion. 

Stories From this episode

There's a reason behind the scant merchandising of Baby Yoda

by Nova Safo Dec 24, 2019
What Child is this? It was very un-Disney to leave the wee green one off store shelves this holiday season. Strategists explain why.
Disney has some basic Baby Yoda merchandise on its online store, like T-shirts and phone cases.
Katherine Wiles/Marketplace, screenshots via shopDisney
The decade in retail

by Marielle Segarra Dec 24, 2019
And how technology has changed consumer behavior.
Hans Klaus Techt/AFP/Getty Images
Cities face a new battle over space on their streets and curbs

by Andy Uhler Dec 24, 2019
Instant deliveries and ride-sharing.services have increased demand for limited real estate.
Ridesharing apps aren't exactly helping the major traffic congestion cities are experiencing.
Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images
Why brands are stealing your memes off the internet

by Kimberly Adams and Bennett Purser Dec 24, 2019
It's the latest trend in marketing, even though it has nothing to do with products.
Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images
Positive signs for the housing market heading into 2020

by Mitchell Hartman Dec 24, 2019
2019 started out on a down note, with 30-year mortgage rates having spiked just below 5%.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Pink Xmas Tree Jagged Jaw
Hard to Say Goodbye Washed Out
Natural Green Blazo
Cantina Band John Williams, London Symphony Orchestra
Flamingos Mujo
Santa's Coming For Us Sia

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer

Thanks to our sponsors