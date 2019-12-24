Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Dec 24, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Positive signs for the housing market heading into 2020

Mitchell Hartman Dec 24, 2019
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

New home sales rose 1.3% in November after dropping in October, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. New home sales are now running nearly 17% above the same time last year. That combines with other indicators of strength in housing heading into 2020: homebuilders are more optimistic than they’ve been in the past 20 years; housing permits and starts have hit multiyear highs in recent months; and interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages have fallen nearly 1% since late 2018.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

