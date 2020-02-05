Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

Advertisers are cautiously getting back on Reddit

Feb 5, 2020
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

Advertisers are cautiously getting back on Reddit
Feb 5, 2020

Advertisers are cautiously getting back on Reddit

Plus: Ripple effects from cutting down flights to China, Casper's IPO and more from Kai's conversation with Janet Yellen and David Malpass.

Stories From this episode

Advertisers wanted nothing to do with Reddit. Now they're coming back.

by Jasmine Garsd Feb 5, 2020
Reddit's co-founder and CEO reflects on the social media platform as it turns 15.
Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman speaks during a hearing with House subcommittees in October.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images
As airlines cut China flights, there's less room for cargo

by Jack Stewart Feb 5, 2020
A sizable portion of air freight is carried in the bellies of passenger planes.
Passengers wearing protective face masks sleep on their flight to Shanghai on Feb. 4.
Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images
Spotify is spending big on podcasts

by Andy Uhler Feb 5, 2020
The music streaming service is buying podcasting heavyweight The Ringer, which has a strong built-in audience.
“What we really did with The Ringer, I think, is we bought the next ESPN,” says Spotify CEO Daniel Ek.
Toru Yamanaka/AFP via Getty Images
Sephora ventures beyond the mall with new store openings

by Kristin Schwab Feb 5, 2020
But it may need a new strategy to get a new king shoppers in the door.
David Paul Morris/Getty Images
More people are taking cash out of their homes

by Amy Scott Feb 5, 2020
A recent study shows mortgage refinancing spikes before economic recession.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Casper cuts IPO price amid growing investor doubts

by Marielle Segarra Feb 5, 2020
The company helped pioneer the direct-to-consumer mattress market, but the space got crowded quickly.
Casper, which sells direct-to-customer mattresses in boxes, has lowered the cost of its shares for its Thursday IPO.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Casper Sleep Inc.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer

