Feb 5, 2020
Advertisers are cautiously getting back on Reddit
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: Ripple effects from cutting down flights to China, Casper's IPO and more from Kai's conversation with Janet Yellen and David Malpass.
Stories From this episode
Advertisers wanted nothing to do with Reddit. Now they're coming back.
Reddit's co-founder and CEO reflects on the social media platform as it turns 15.
As airlines cut China flights, there's less room for cargo
A sizable portion of air freight is carried in the bellies of passenger planes.
Spotify is spending big on podcasts
The music streaming service is buying podcasting heavyweight The Ringer, which has a strong built-in audience.
Sephora ventures beyond the mall with new store openings
But it may need a new strategy to get a new king shoppers in the door.
More people are taking cash out of their homes
A recent study shows mortgage refinancing spikes before economic recession.
Casper cuts IPO price amid growing investor doubts
The company helped pioneer the direct-to-consumer mattress market, but the space got crowded quickly.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer