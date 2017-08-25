08/25/2017: Five weeks to shutdown

Remember when the news slowed down? Us too. The government has just five weeks to raise the debt limit and pass a budget, avoiding a government shutdown and potential global financial crisis. Trump and congressional leaders have few months more than that to pass tax reform, according to the latest deadline set by economic adviser Gary Cohn. We'll talk about the chances of both happening in time, plus the latest out of the Fed, during the Weekly Wrap. Then: Hurricane Harvey is a Category 3 storm as of this taping, and its eye is just off the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas. There are lives at risk, and the region is looking at billions in property damage. But the geography of the American petroleum industry means Harvey's costs will reverberate throughout the country.