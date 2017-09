09/21/2017: The SEC has also been hacked

(U.S. Edition) Yet another cyber breach has been disclosed. The Securities and Exchange Commission has revealed that hackers got into one of its computer systems last year. We'll look at how they could have used the information they accessed to make illegal stock trades. Afterwards, we'll discuss a possible merger between T-Mobile and its rival Sprint, and then talk about German Chancellor Angela Merkel's political comeback.