12/21/2017: The effect of corporate tax cuts on North Carolina

(Markets Edition) Not everyone is heading out early for the holidays. Congress still has some work to do before Christmas, like coming up with a short-term plan to keep the federal government going. And in that plan, lawmakers may include some short-term money for the Children's Health Insurance Program. On today's show, we'll talk about the financial burdens families would face if the program doesn't get enough funding. Afterwards, we'll discuss why President Trump may wait until after New Year's to sign the new tax overhaul. Plus: A look at how North Carolina is faring after drastically cutting corporate and income taxes back in 2013.

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.