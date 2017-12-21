12/21/2017: The effect of corporate tax cuts on North Carolina

(Markets Edition) Not everyone is heading out early for the holidays. Congress still has some work to do before Christmas, like coming up with a short-term plan to keep the federal government going. And in that plan, lawmakers may include some short-term money for the Children's Health Insurance Program. On today's show, we'll talk about the financial burdens families would face if the program doesn't get enough funding. Afterwards, we'll discuss why President Trump may wait until after New Year's to sign the new tax overhaul. Plus: A look at how North Carolina is faring after drastically cutting corporate and income taxes back in 2013.