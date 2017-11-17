DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/17/2017: Economist Douglas Holtz-Eakin on the benefit of corporate tax cuts

(Markets Edition) With Republicans racing to approve legislation that would overhaul America's tax system, we'll hear from Diane Swonk — CEO of DS Economics — about the math behind the plan. These tax cuts could end up adding to the deficit, which Swonk says will create "liabilities" for future generations. Afterwards, we'll chat with Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a prominent economist and the policy director for John McCain when he ran for president in '08, about why he thinks cutting the corporate tax rate could help increase wages. And finally, we'll look at why more Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving than in previous years.

