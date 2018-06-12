North Korea: The Movie

DownloadDownload

(U.S. Edition) President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met at a historic summit this Tuesday, signing a statement calling for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. One tactic Trump used in his talks: a fake movie trailer presenting two different paths for North Korea. We'll look at the purpose of the video, and what Trump had to say about economic sanctions on the country. Afterwards, we'll explore how the economy might be heading toward a path where short-term rates are higher than long-term borrowing costs, and then we'll discuss the possibility of a 1 percent tax on all new construction in Philadelphia. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/morning) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (06/12/2018) 

