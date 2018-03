(U.S. Edition) With President Trump's announcement that he'll meet with the leader of North Korea (a first for an American president), Asian markets rallied. We'll look at how a conflict on the Korean peninsula would affect East Asian economies. Afterwards, we'll discuss why Trump's steel tariffs might not be very effective, and then examine why workers are seeing bigger paychecks these days.

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.