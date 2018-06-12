The markets are treading water on the day of the North Korea agreement

DownloadDownload

(Markets Edition) Despite a headline-heavy week, with President Trump meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the markets haven't been moving all that much. We'll discuss why the historic summit hasn't really affected them, and then we'll chat with Leon Sigal, director of the Northeast Asia Cooperative Security Project, about Kim Jong-Un's goals during the talks. It turns out that North Korea's relationship with the U.S. may not be about aid or investment. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/morning) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (06/12/2018) 

