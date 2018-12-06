DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

What the Trump-Kim summit means for one North Korean defector

(Global Edition) This morning: A commitment to denuclearization on the Korean peninsula. We’ll bring you the very latest from the historic summit between President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, and explain the long-term political and economic implications. Afterward, President Trump said the issue of human rights in North Korea was discussed “relatively briefly”  at today’s summit.” But it’s a major issue for those who still live under the Kim regime. We speak to one defector  who lost many family members and friends due to starvation — about what warming relations between North Korea and the United States means to her. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/morning) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (06/12/2018) 

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.