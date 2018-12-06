What the Trump-Kim summit means for one North Korean defector

(Global Edition) This morning: A commitment to denuclearization on the Korean peninsula. We'll bring you the very latest from the historic summit between President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un, and explain the long-term political and economic implications. Afterward, President Trump said the issue of human rights in North Korea was discussed "relatively briefly" at today's summit." But it's a major issue for those who still live under the Kim regime. We speak to one defector who lost many family members and friends due to starvation — about what warming relations between North Korea and the United States means to her.