Trump - Europe + North Korea = ?

(U.S. Edition) President Donald Trump is preparing to meet with North Korean President Kim Jong-Un in Singapore. We'll look at how much the area is spending to host the two leaders, and what both countries are hoping to get out of this meeting. Afterwards, we'll recap this weekend's G7 summit between various world leaders, which includes the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Germany. According to Ian Bremmer, founder of political risk consultancy the Eurasia Group, this was the geopolitical equivalent of Trump firing Comey. Plus: We talk with the Economic Policy Institute about new data showing the gig economy isn't actually taking over the workforce. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Battelle (battelle.org/campaign/qi), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (06/11/2018)