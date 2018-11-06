Anticipation builds in Singapore as U.S. doubles down on calls for denuclearization

DownloadDownload

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … The countdown begins for the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. We take you to Singapore, where the two leaders are meeting to see what both sides are hoping for, and how the island is preparing for the historic gathering. Then, despite Brexit and populist debates on immigration and jobs on the continent, encouraging news from EY, a global organization that provides advisory services, shows foreign direct investment in Europe is on the rise. Afterward, one of Britain’s biggest investment companies is taking action against companies not dealing with climate change. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Battelle (battelle.org/campaign/qi), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (06/11/2018)

