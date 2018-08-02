What's next for the Fed?

DownloadDownload

(Markets Edition) The Federal Reserve met this week, but they did not end up raising short-term interest rates. We'll look at what they have planned for the rest of the year and their assessment of the economy. Afterwards, we'll discuss the standards that currently exist for data breaches, and then we'll explore how Barcelona, Spain, is planning to turn some of its empty apartments into public housing. Today's show is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (08/02/2018) 

