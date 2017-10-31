DownloadDownload

10/31/2017: Spider silk, the latest fashion trend

(Markets Edition) Republicans are planning to turn their tax blueprint into an actual plan tomorrow, but not everyone is on board with it. On today's show, we'll recap some of the concerns key lawmakers and groups have. Republican Senator Susan Collins has pushed back against the removal of the estate tax rate, while the National Association of Home Builders has issue with the GOP's plan for the mortgage interest rate. Afterwards, we'll discuss Facebook's upcoming testimony in front of Congress as part of an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. And finally, we'll discuss one of the latest fashion trends: spider silk for military uniforms.

