10/26/2017: Did you hear something? Oh, it's just Amazon inside your home

(Markets Edition) Amazon will soon provide a delivery service where employees will unlock your door and drop off packages when you aren't home. And this isn't a pilot project: it'll roll out in 37 cities next month. We'll look at how this whole thing will work and how much it'll cost you. Afterwards, we'll chat with Diane Swonk from DS Economics about what we can expect from tomorrow's third-quarter GDP report, and then  discuss news that the FCC might make it easier for media companies to own more news outlets in the same local market.  

