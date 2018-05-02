DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

02/05/2018: Tensions high in Britain over trade after Brexit

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Brexit is causing political turmoil with talk that Prime Minister Theresa May could be removed by her own party. We’ll bring you the latest on U.K.-EU divorce talks. Then, the heir to Samsung has been freed from prison after a year behind bars. Afterwards, a journey to South Korea where, despite facing corruption allegations and mounting pressure to  step down, the country’s president still remains in office. We’ll explain what’s next for party leaders who are meeting today to discuss their next move.

