06/14/2017: It's time for another hike

As many suspected, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates a fourth of a percent today. It's the third hike in six months, and we'll get a little wonky parsing Janet Yellen's comments on inflation, the labor market and overall economic health. Then, we're going hunting for the silver lining in a very cloudy year for retailers. Plus: a look at why bootlegging is booming again.