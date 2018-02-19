02/19/2018: Latvia central bank boss detained by anti-corruption agency

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … There are calls for the boss of Latvia’s central bank to step down after he was detained over the weekend by the nation’s anti-corruption agency while his home and offices were raided. We’ll explain what’s next for the country’s banking system. Then, new details as a $1.7 billion fraud at India’s Punjab National Bank continues to unravel after the story came to light late last week. Afterwards, how De Beers is using blockchain technology to help make diamonds conflict free.