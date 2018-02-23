DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

02/23/2018: Can "Black Panther" shake up Hollywood?

(Markets Edition) The big financial story of this week: what the guardians of interest rates said about future interest rates. Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, stopped by to talk with us about how difficult it is to forecast inflation. Afterwards, we'll discuss news that the Chinese government has seized control of Anbang, the firm that owns some famous U.S. properties. Plus: We talk about whether "Black Panther" will help create more opportunities in Hollywood for black actors.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.