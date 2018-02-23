02/23/2018: Can "Black Panther" shake up Hollywood?

(Markets Edition) The big financial story of this week: what the guardians of interest rates said about future interest rates. Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, stopped by to talk with us about how difficult it is to forecast inflation. Afterwards, we'll discuss news that the Chinese government has seized control of Anbang, the firm that owns some famous U.S. properties. Plus: We talk about whether "Black Panther" will help create more opportunities in Hollywood for black actors.