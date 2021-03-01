The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

The science of “Zoom fatigue”
Mar 1, 2021

There's fresh, peer-reviewed research out of Stanford that "Zoom fatigue" is a real thing. Plus, Senate Democrats are reportedly dropping their Plan B for raising the minimum wage as part of a new COVID relief package. And, former President Trump's role as a political fundraiser remains strong.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Senate Democrats may drop backup plan to raise minimum wage

by David Brancaccio and Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Mar 1, 2021
It’s now unclear whether the final bill will include a minimum wage hike.
The House passed a COVID relief bill over the weekend that does include a provision for raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Workplace Culture

Yup, looking at yourself on video all the time can get exhausting

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 1, 2021
Stanford researchers say being constantly confronted with our own faces in videoconferencing takes a toll.
"When you look at yourself, you evaluate yourself. And evaluating yourself for eight hours a day is not good," said Jeremy Bailenson with Stanford’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab.
LeoPatrizi via Getty Images
Trump's fundraising keeps him at the center of GOP politics

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 1, 2021
Former President Trump has pulled in more than $30 million in a matter of months.
Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on Feb. 28, 2021 in Orlando, Fla.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Yin And Yang Uyama Hiroto

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Relief bill could lift millions of kids out of poverty by expanding tax credit
COVID-19
Texas' ag industry faces hundreds of millions in losses after deep freeze
Why Fry's Electronics was more than a store to many
Why is there so much resistance to forgiving $50,000 in student debt?
