Mar 1, 2021
The science of “Zoom fatigue”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
There's fresh, peer-reviewed research out of Stanford that "Zoom fatigue" is a real thing. Plus, Senate Democrats are reportedly dropping their Plan B for raising the minimum wage as part of a new COVID relief package. And, former President Trump's role as a political fundraiser remains strong.
Segments From this episode
Senate Democrats may drop backup plan to raise minimum wage
It’s now unclear whether the final bill will include a minimum wage hike.
Yup, looking at yourself on video all the time can get exhausting
Stanford researchers say being constantly confronted with our own faces in videoconferencing takes a toll.
Trump's fundraising keeps him at the center of GOP politics
Former President Trump has pulled in more than $30 million in a matter of months.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director