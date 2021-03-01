Senate Democrats are reportedly planning to drop a backup plan to raise the minimum wage as part of the latest COVID-19 relief bill.

Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer has the latest. The following is an edited transcript of her conversation with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio.

David Brancaccio: Nancy, what was this fall-back plan?

Nancy Marshall-Genzer: It was Senate Democrats’ Plan B for raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The Senate parliamentarian said last week the wage hike didn’t comply with guidelines Democrats have to follow in order to fast-track the legislation. That prompted some Senate Democrats to come up with this alternative, to raise the minimum wage through tax penalties and incentives. But now it looks like they won’t go with this plan. because it would be hard to implement and enforce. This was first reported by The Washington Post.

Brancaccio: So what happens now?

Marshall-Genzer: The House passed the COVID relief bill over the weekend and sent the bill to the Senate. The House version does include a provision raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. It’s now unclear whether the final bill will include a minimum wage hike. The Senate is expected to vote on it this week.

Brancaccio: And, as they say, time is of the essence.

Marshall-Genzer: It’s a tight timeline. Democrats want to pass their relief bill and get it signed into law in the next few weeks. That’s because the legislation includes an extension of a weekly, federal unemployment benefit. Right now, that benefit is set to expire in mid-March.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the outlook for vaccine supply? Chief executives of America’s COVID-19 vaccine makers promised in congressional testimony to deliver the doses promised to the U.S. government by summer. The projections of confidence come after months of supply chain challenges and companies falling short of year-end projections for 2020. What changed? In part, drugmakers that normally compete are now actually helping one another. This has helped solve several supply chain issues, but not all of them. How has the pandemic changed scientific research? Over the past year, while some scientists turned their attention to COVID-19 and creating vaccines to fight it, most others had to pause their research — and re-imagine how to do it. Social distancing, limited lab capacity — “It’s less fun, I have to say. Like, for me the big part of the science is discussing the science with other people, getting excited about projects,” said Isabella Rauch, an immunologist at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. Funding is also a big question for many. What happened to all of the hazard pay essential workers were getting at the beginning of the pandemic? Almost a year ago, when the pandemic began, essential workers were hailed as heroes. Back then, many companies gave hazard pay, an extra $2 or so per hour, for coming in to work. That quietly went away for most of them last summer. Without federal action, it’s mostly been up to local governments to create programs and mandates. They’ve helped compensate front-line workers, but they haven’t been perfect. “The solutions are small. They’re piecemeal,” said Molly Kinder at the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program. “You’re seeing these innovative pop-ups because we have failed overall to do something systematically.” Read More Collapse