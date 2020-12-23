Trump criticizes COVID relief bill, demands changes
President Donald Trump released a video Tuesday evening saying the $900 billion COVID relief bill passed by Congress is a “disgrace,” needs to be reconfigured and that $600 per person in direct payments is not enough.
Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more on this from Washington. The following is an edited transcript of her conversation with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio.
David Brancaccio: Nancy, will this delay the relief checks?
Nancy Marshall-Genzer: Possibly. Now, Trump did not specifically threaten to veto the COVID relief bill. If he were to sign it after all, the checks could go out very soon. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier this week that the money would land in Americans’ bank accounts as soon as next week.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted Tuesday night that Democrats could vote this week on a bill that would increase the relief payments to $2,000. That vote could come Thursday. But then the Senate would have to approve it unanimously, which is unlikely.
Brancaccio:And what happens if Trump vetoes the bill?
Marshall-Genzer: Both the House and Senate approved the COVID relief package by veto-proof majorities — Congress can override a president’s veto with a two-thirds majority in each chamber. But those votes would have to be scheduled, and many members of Congress have already gone home for the holidays.
Brancaccio: So, realistically, if the president doesn’t sign this bill right away, people won’t see those checks for a while?
Marshall-Genzer: Right. And even if President Trump does nothing — if he doesn’t veto it, but also doesn’t sign it — it still takes 10 days for the bill to become law without his signature.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines?
Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are getting the shots first, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Essential workers will be considered next, but with limited vaccine doses and a lot of workers considered essential, the jockeying has already started over which ones should go to the front of the line: meatpacking workers, pilots, bankers and ride-share drivers among them. The CDC will continue to consider how to best distribute the vaccine, but ultimately it’s up to each state to decide who gets the shots when.
Could relaxing patents help poorer countries get vaccines faster?
The world’s poorest countries may not be able to get any vaccine at all until 2024, by one estimate. To deliver vaccines to the world’s poor sooner that, some global health activists want to waive intellectual property protections on vaccines, medicines and diagnostics. India, South Africa and Kenya have asked the World Trade Organization to allow pharmaceutical plants in the developing world to manufacture patented drugs without having to worry about lawsuits. The United States, Britain and the European Union, have repeatedly rejected the proposal at the WTO.
The Pfizer vaccine has to be kept in extreme cold at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. And keeping it that cold requires dry ice. Where does that dry ice come from?
Also, is there enough of it to go around? And how much is it going to cost? The demand for dry ice is about to spike, and a whole bunch of industries are worried. Now, dry ice sells for $1 to $3 a pound. While the vaccine gets priority, smaller businesses and nonessential industries may end up losing out.
