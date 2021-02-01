Feb 1, 2021
Is silver the new GameStop?
Retail traders around the globe are taking aim at silver now. Plus, what the last few months looked like for overextended shipping companies like UPS. And, how online sign-ups are actually hampering access to COVID vaccinations.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director