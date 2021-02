UPS reports its fourth quarter results Tuesday. The shipping industry has benefited from the explosion of e-commerce during the pandemic: In the third quarter, UPS profits were up over 11% compared to the same time the year before.

But their costs have increased, too. Shipping companies have expanded capacity to handle the surge in deliveries during the pandemic.

Supply chain management professor Dale Rogers at Arizona State University said shippers have also had to upgrade safety.

“All of those costs are hitting the bottom line of a lot of these carriers,” Rogers said.

He said shippers are also servicing sectors of the economy that aren’t doing so well. For instance, Rogers said there’s a shortage of semiconductor chips right now, which means that there are less of them to ship to computer and auto manufacturers.

“So all that kind of stuff directly affects logistics companies like UPS,” he said.

Last week, UPS announced it’ll sell off its freight business, which focuses on trucking cargo around the country.

Adie Tomer at the Brookings Institution said that’s a bet on the profitability of home deliveries.

“First- and last-mile deliveries or pickups is absolutely the high-growth area here,” Tomer said.

UPS said the sale will help the company be “better not bigger.”

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What are the details of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief plan? The $1.9 trillion plan would aim to speed up the vaccine rollout and provide financial help to individuals, states and local governments and businesses. Called the “American Rescue Plan,” the legislative proposal would meet Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration, while advancing his objective of reopening most schools by the spring. It would also include $1,400 checks for most Americans. Get the rest of the specifics here. What kind of help can small businesses get right now? A new round of Paycheck Protection Program loans recently became available for pandemic-ravaged businesses. These loans don’t have to be paid back if rules are met. Right now, loans are open for first-time applicants. And the application has to go through community banking organizations — no big banks, for now, at least. This rollout is designed to help business owners who couldn’t get a PPP loan before. What does the hiring situation in the U.S. look like as we enter the new year? New data on job openings and postings provide a glimpse of what to expect in the job market in the coming weeks and months. This time of year typically sees a spike in hiring and job-search activity, says Jill Chapman with Insperity, a recruiting services firm. But that kind of optimistic planning for the future isn’t really the vibe these days. Job postings have been lagging on the job search site Indeed. Listings were down about 11% in December compared to a year earlier. Read More Collapse