Will the boom in shipping last after the pandemic?

Shipping company FedEx will announce its latest quarterly figures after markets close Thursday.

It’s been quite a year for the business of delivering things to our doorsteps. Online shopping has boomed, and last quarter, FedEx said the number of packages it shipped via ground grew by nearly a third compared to last year.

Delivery companies have had to expand to handle the boom in e-commerce during the pandemic. FedEx has been upgrading its existing facilities and building new ones.

And even before COVID-19, the company started making home deliveries seven days a week.

“They’ve been a great beneficiary of having that seven day network in place,” said Satish Jindel, president of the consulting firm ShipMatrix.

Last quarter, the Commerce Department said e-commerce sales grew by 36% compared to the same time a year ago. But will that last?

“I think it would be overly optimistic if you expect these growth rates to continue,” said Brian Yarbrough, consumer research analyst at Edward Jones.

Even if growth slows, shipping companies will still have to scramble to meet demand, said Rob Martinez at parcel consultancy Shipware.

“That concept that demand exceeds the capacity will continue into 2021,” he said.

Martinez said the big shipping companies usually compete with each other by offering discounts to retailers. But right now, he says that’s not happening.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines? Americans have started to receive doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine. Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be first to get the shots, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Essential workers will be considered next, but with limited vaccine doses and a lot of workers considered essential, the jockeying has already started over which ones should go to the front of the line: meatpacking workers, pilots, bankers and ride-share drivers among them. The CDC will continue to consider how to best distribute the vaccine, but ultimately it’s up to each state to decide who gets the shots when. Could relaxing patents help poorer countries get vaccines faster? The world’s poorest countries may not be able to get any vaccine at all until 2024, by one estimate. To deliver vaccines to the world’s poor sooner that, some global health activists want to waive intellectual property protections on vaccines, medicines and diagnostics. India, South Africa and Kenya have asked the World Trade Organization to allow pharmaceutical plants in the developing world to manufacture patented drugs without having to worry about lawsuits. The United States, Britain and the European Union, have repeatedly rejected the proposal at the WTO. The Pfizer vaccine has to be kept in extreme cold at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. And keeping it that cold requires dry ice. Where does that dry ice come from? Also, is there enough of it to go around? And how much is it going to cost? The demand for dry ice is about to spike, and a whole bunch of industries are worried. Now, dry ice sells for $1 to $3 a pound. While the vaccine gets priority, smaller businesses and nonessential industries may end up losing out. Read More Collapse