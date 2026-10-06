Tula wants to know, "what is a credit score," which is perfect timing for Bridget, her board game crew, and Ryan to play Credit Score Quest: Path to 850. As the players roll the dice and pull cards, they navigate credit score myths, surprising score twists, and learn some valuable lessons about how to build an "exceptional" credit score.

Binglin Hu

Tips for grown-ups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

After listening to the episode, try out these related conversation starters with your kids:

Have you ever lent something to a friend? What was it? Would you loan something out to them again? If you had to tell someone one thing they could do to build a good credit score, what would it be? What’s something that feels unfair to you sometimes? What’s a potential way to fix that unfairness? *Bonus"* Not-so-random-question: If you could make a rule about money that everyone had to follow, what would it be?

Tip Jar

Want to learn even more about credit scores? Start here:

One of the most common ways to build credit is by using a credit card. Listen to this episode of “Million Bazillion” to learn how a credit card works.

Another factor that can determine your credit score is debt. Check out this episode of “Million Bazillion” all about personal debt to learn more.

Grownups, you can peruse this archive of “Marketplace” stories all about credit scores to understand how they shape our financial lives.

To learn how you can build credit from scratch, watch this PBS video!

Gimme 5

Did this episode give you any big ideas? If you have a money joke, poem or question you’d like Bridget and Ryan, to answer, send it our way using this online form. We love hearing from you!