Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Million Bazillion

Subscribe:

Season 8Episode 7Jul 22, 2025

How much debt is too much debt?

It’s kind of like digging a hole…

Download
How much debt is too much debt?
Binglin Hu

Subscribe:

Bridget and Ryan get a question from listener Deji - who wants to know, how much debt is too much debt? Before they can answer, the pair run into Ghost Pirate Blackbeard, who has the same question! Together, they learn more about debt, and what everyone, even a ghost pirate, needs to know before borrowing money.

An infographic with a decision-making flowchart on whether to take on debt.

Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions and conversation starters you can use with your kid listener to see how much they learned.

  1. What are some reasons people take on debt?

  2. What’s a reason going into debt would be worth it to you?

  3. Why does the interest rate matter when it comes to borrowing money?

  4. Discuss with your child about a time you took out a loan, and what it was for.

  5. *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: How do you decide if something is worth buying?

Tip Jar

For listeners who want to keep learning more, we’ve got ideas!

Gimmie Five

Thanks for listening to this episode! If your child has more questions about debt, borrowing, spending or using money, we want to hear them! Send them to us using this online form.

This episode is sponsored by Greenlight. Sign up for Greenlight today at greenlight.com/million.

The Team

Thanks to our sponsors

NGPF

The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supports Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.

Greenlight

Greenlight is a debit card and money app for kids and teens. Through the Greenlight app, parents can transfer money, automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls and invest for their kids’ futures (parents can invest on the platform too!) Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give and invest with parental approval. Our mission is to shine a light on the world of money for families and empower parents to raise financially-smart kids. We aim to create a world where every child grows up to be financially healthy and happy. Today, Greenlight serves 5 million+ parents and kids, helping them learn healthy financial habits, collectively save more than $350 million to-date and invest more than $20 million.

Sy Syms Foundation

The Sy Syms Foundation: Partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985.