What could slowing the AI frontier mean for the economy?

The artificial intelligence industry appears to be getting more serious about safety.

Leaders of top companies signed a non-binding agreement at the White House Sept. 30, laying out standards and best practices for responsible development of advanced AI. OpenAI delayed the release of its latest model due to safety concerns. And Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called on the sector to slow things down and "pace the frontier."

Wall Street initially wasn't too happy about that push and stocks related to the AI buildout took a momentary tumble.

But Jordan Nanos, at the chip research and consulting firm SemiAnalysis, argues that greater investment in AI security could actually drive more demand for computing power.