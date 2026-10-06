Sometimes quitting a job is a "real sign of strength"

In the U.S., one in four workers are staying in jobs they don’t want, just to keep their insurance. That is an eight percent increase from 2021, according to a new poll from Gallup.

When Sarah Walas, who lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, was thinking of leaving her job in finance, health insurance was certainly top of mind.

“Even when we were thinking about the timing,” Walas said. “I’m gonna need [my husband] to keep this job, to keep the insurance.”

And that insurance became crucial when Walas’ husband was diagnosed with cancer.

Time away from work has given Walas a new view on life and what she defines as succes.

“It’s actually a real sign of strength to say, ‘I’m done with this chapter,’” said Walas. “And no I don’t have it figured out, but I like not knowing what’s next.

To listen to Walas’ full story, click the audio player above.