Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Oct 6, 2026

Sometimes quitting a job is a "real sign of strength"

When Sarah Walas left her job, she and her husband made sure of one thing: They still had health insurance covered.

Clocked Outby Nicholas Guiang
Download
During her time off, Sarah Walas has learned how to crochet and completed a woodworking project with her father.
During her time off, Sarah Walas has learned how to crochet and completed a woodworking project with her father.
Courtesy Walas

In the U.S., one in four workers are staying in jobs they don’t want, just to keep their insurance. That is an eight percent increase from 2021, according to a new poll from Gallup.

When Sarah Walas, who lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, was thinking of leaving her job in finance, health insurance was certainly top of mind.

“Even when we were thinking about the timing,” Walas said. “I’m gonna need [my husband] to keep this job, to keep the insurance.”

And that insurance became crucial when Walas’ husband was diagnosed with cancer.

Time away from work has given Walas a new view on life and what she defines as succes.

“It’s actually a real sign of strength to say, ‘I’m done with this chapter,’” said Walas. “And no I don’t have it figured out, but I like not knowing what’s next.

To listen to Walas’ full story, click the audio player above.

Related Topics

Collections:

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    7 hours ago
    25:26
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    15 hours ago
    6:33
  • Million Bazillion
    20 hours ago
    12:18
  • Marketplace Tech
    20 hours ago
    7:13
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    6 days ago
    39:00
  • Make Me Smart
    4 months ago
    24:33